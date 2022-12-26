Minimum temperature at 5 degree Celsius, cold day ahead for Delhi

Delhi’s morning temperature (minimum) was recorded at 5 degree Celsius Monday, which was three degrees below normal. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will remain cold during the day as well, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 16 degree Celsius.

Delhi was shrouded in dense fog in the morning, with the visibility at the Palam airport dipping to 50 metre at 5.30 am. The minimum temperature at Palam was recorded as 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are being observed in several parts of Northwest India, with the minimum temperature at Churu, Rajasthan, falling to 0 degree Celsius. Visibility fell to 0 in Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan. In Amritsar, it was 25 metres and at Patiala and Bareilly it was 50 metres.

On Sunday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded as 5.3 degree and maximum at 16.2 degree, making it the coldest day of the season so far. Some parts of Delhi, like Ridge and Ayanagar, saw the minimum temperature dip to 3 degree Celsius.