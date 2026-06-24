‘Millions of units saved’: Crackdown on power theft on in high-loss areas of Delhi

The government said the drive would now be extended to other high-loss pockets of the Capital. It also said that authorities would deploy additional police personnel for raids and use data analytics to identify areas and consumers suspected of power theft.
In a crackdown on electricity theft in West Delhi’s Kamruddin Nagar —a high-loss pocket — authorities were able to prevent stealing of more than million units of power, with losses at the targeted locations reducing by around 34,000 units a day, Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.
The move assumes significance as Kamruddin Nagar, which falls under the Mundka division, had recorded aggregate technical and commercial losses of 56.4%, according to the Delhi government, which translated into an annual financial loss of around Rs 24.4 crore.
In a statement, the Power Minister’s office said illegal commercial and industrial units were the main source of theft, allegedly drawing power through unauthorised connections from overhead lines.
According to sources, the highest estimated losses in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL’s) areas are in Khyala Village, where power theft is pegged at around Rs 30.6 crore annually. This is followed by Kamruddin Nagar in Mundka, Jharoda Kalan and Dhichaon Kalan in Najafgarh, and Tughlakabad village, with each of these areas accounting for significant losses.
Under BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL’s) jurisdiction, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar are the biggest power theft-prone pockets, with estimated losses of around Rs 4.97 crore, followed by New Seelampur-Ghonda (Rs 3.57 crore), Jama Masjid (Rs 2.16 crore) and Anand Vihar ISBT-Ghazipur village (Rs 1.36 crore), sources said.
Further, Sood directed power distribution companies and enforcement agencies to take “strict and uncompromising” action against such theft, the statement said. As part of the measures, vulnerable cables in the area will be replaced with armoured, theft-resistant cables to prevent illegal tapping, officials said.
The government said the drive would now be extended to other high-loss pockets of the Capital. It also said that authorities would deploy additional police personnel for raids and use data analytics to identify areas and consumers suspected of power theft. Meanwhile, Sood hit out at the previous AAP government, arguing that it had failed to act against large-scale theft despite repeated warnings, allowing losses to accumulate.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More