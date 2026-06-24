‘Millions of units saved’: Crackdown on power theft on in high-loss areas of Delhi

The government said the drive would now be extended to other high-loss pockets of the Capital. It also said that authorities would deploy additional police personnel for raids and use data analytics to identify areas and consumers suspected of power theft.

In a crackdown on electricity theft in West Delhi’s Kamruddin Nagar —a high-loss pocket — authorities were able to prevent stealing of more than million units of power, with losses at the targeted locations reducing by around 34,000 units a day, Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

The move assumes significance as Kamruddin Nagar, which falls under the Mundka division, had recorded aggregate technical and commercial losses of 56.4%, according to the Delhi government, which translated into an annual financial loss of around Rs 24.4 crore.

In a statement, the Power Minister’s office said illegal commercial and industrial units were the main source of theft, allegedly drawing power through unauthorised connections from overhead lines.