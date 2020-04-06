New Delhi: Milkman arrested carrying liquor bottles in milk cans

Security personnel stand outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown. (Express photo by Abinav Saha) Security personnel stand outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown. (Express photo by Abinav Saha)

A milkman was arrested by the Delhi Police Monday for allegedly carrying liquor in steel milk containers. The accused was identified as Bobby Chaudhary, a resident of Bulandshahar. According to the police, he bought the liquor for his cousin’s birthday party.

While the city is under lockdown, and non-essential services like liquor stores are shut, the man was found with seven liquor bottles.

A team of South Avenue police station caught him around 12:30 am on Monday. A senior police officer said, “The morning patrolling team was on duty when they found a milkman roaming near south Avenue picket. It was an odd hour for a milkman to be out, and hence the police personnel tried to stop hi. But the man sped away on his bike.”

Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi), said, “The policemen chased the bike and caught the man near Rashtrapati Bhavan. We found he had four milk containers and was carrying seven bottles of Royal Green Classic Blended. The man was arrested under sections of Epidemic Act, Delhi Excise Act, MV Act and the IPC.”

Police officers said the man bought the liquor bottles from Gurgaon and then lost his way while returning home. “We are interrogating him to ascertain the sequence of events,” said an officer.

