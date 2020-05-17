For those in wait outside New Delhi Railway Station, some relief

Special trains have been leaving from New Delhi railway station for various states since Tuesday. Special trains have been leaving from New Delhi railway station for various states since Tuesday.

Five days after passenger trains started plying, around 100 people were shifted from outside New Delhi railway station and placed in relief shelters by district authorities. Officials said they were also being registered for Shramik trains heading to their home states as soon as possible.

Special trains have been leaving New Delhi railway station to various states since Tuesday, carrying thousands of people. Tickets for these Rajdhani-type trains have to be booked and paid for online. However, as The Indian Express has been reporting from Tuesday, migrant labourers without tickets are making long journeys — from far corners of the city and even from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida — to the station every day in the hope of getting on a train back home.

The Indian Express had Friday counted at least 30 such people who had started staying on the road outside the station entrance.

On Friday evening, the district administration began shifting those camping outside the station and placed them in schools converted into relief shelters.

Pari (20), a trans woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district who stayed outside the station for three nights, was among those who had been shifted to a school in Minto Road on Friday evening.

“Authorities came at around 7 pm and brought me and other people to the school on a bus. Our temperature was checked before we could enter and we have been getting meals here. Around 20 people from Bihar who had been brought with me have already been put on trains and they are on their way home. I have been told that my turn will come in a day or two,” she said.

DM (Central Delhi) Nidhi Srivastava said authorities are trying to account for people beyond those who had been living by the road. “On Friday evening, we shifted out 75 people and on Saturday morning, we shifted another 25 people. We had also told police personnel to refer anybody coming to the station without a ticket to us, and we have made transport available to ferry them to schools. We are registering them for Shramik trains and sending them back to their home states at the earliest. We are also trying to make this possible for people living in the gullies near the station,” she said.

On Saturday morning, police personnel there made an announcement on a microphone that those who were stranded in Delhi could board DTC buses present outside the station and avail of this system.

