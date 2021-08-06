Migrant worker killed in ‘mistaken identity’ case: Gurgaon police arrest main accused

Four days after a migrant worker was beaten to death in Gurgaon in a suspected case of mistaken identity, the main accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on the afternoon of August 2, when Anuj Kumar Gautam (21), a labourer from UP, and his relative Sanjay (32) were mistaken for two men who had allegedly been harassing a student at a badminton academy in Sector 37-C. Main accused Manjeet, the academy’s manager, and a few other men allegedly flogged the duo, along with a contractor named Chandan, with sticks. Anuj succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the accused was arrested from near Basai Chowk on Thursday evening. “Manjeet had the leading role in the murder — he was the one who forcefully dragged the victims into his car and took them to the academy, where their hands and legs were tied and they were beaten,” said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal.

“During questioning, he said that a coach at the academy informed him that one of his students was being harassed. He thought the men were involved in the harassment and kept beating them up and asking them who the real culprit was. But they could not give him the information,” he said.

Manjeet hails from Jhajjar and was residing at the academy.

The ACP added, “We have not found any evidence that the deceased was involved in the harassment. However, even if he was, nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands and beat up someone.”

The FIR was filed based on Sanjay’s complaint. He alleged that he and Anuj had gone to Sector 37-C to meet Chandan for some work. They were standing outside the premises and speaking to him when a black Verna drew up next to them. Two men got out and accused them of misbehaving with a girl who was sitting inside.

Despite denying the allegations, Sanjay alleged the men dragged him and Anuj into the car and took them to the badminton academy where they, along with 3-4 people, began beating them up. When they shouted for help, a crowd gathered, which urged the men to stop “or else they will die”.

However, the accused allegedly paid no heed and locked the two men in the bathroom and left. They returned later with Chandan and proceeded to allegedly beat up all three men with rods and sticks. When Anuj fainted, the men fled the spot.

An FIR had been registered the same day at Sector 10 police station and a person identified as Binda Prasad, who hails from UP, was arrested on August 3.

“During questioning, Prasad confessed to beating up the victims. Based on this information, the rope that was used to bind them has been seized,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Manjeet, officials said, was produced in court on Friday and taken into police remand for further questioning. “During remand, he will be questioned about the involvement of others, and evidence will be seized,” said ACP Pal.