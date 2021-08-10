Migrant killed in Gurgaon now faces molestation FIR

The girl’s father has further alleged that the three men were thrashed by the crowd and that he, Manjeet and another employee of the academy, Binda Prasad — who has also been arrested — in fact rescued them from the mob.

A week after a migrant worker was beaten to death in Gurgaon in what police suspected was a case of mistaken identity — officials had said a teenage girl had mistaken him for someone who harassed her — an FIR has now been registered against him and three others.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint submitted to police by the girl’s father, who has alleged that on August 2, he received a phone call from his daughter around 1.15 pm and she told him that four people had surrounded her and were trying to “abduct” her and take her to an empty flat, but she managed to escape and hide in a neighbouring house. His daughter, the complainant claimed, added that the men were standing outside the house and saying that “as soon as she comes out, we will pick her up and take her away”.

The complainant alleged that his daughter then called up her badminton coach, who alerted the manager at her academy, Manjeet — who has since been arrested in connection with the migrant worker’s murder. The complaint claims Manjeet arrived and escorted her to safety.

“The complainant has alleged that the four men, however, followed Manjeet and his daughter to the academy and again tried to abduct her. He has said a crowd gathered which managed to grab three of the men, while one escaped on a bike,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The girl’s father has further alleged that the three men were thrashed by the crowd and that he, Manjeet and another employee of the academy, Binda Prasad — who has also been arrested — in fact rescued them from the mob.

“An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) as well as Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act,” said the PRO.

“We are investigating the allegations. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.

Sanjay, one of the men in the FIR registered by the girl’s father, had submitted a complaint to police on August 2, alleging that he and a relative of his, Anuj Kumar Gautam, were abducted by two men, who dragged them into their car while the teen was in the vehicle, accusing them of harassing her. They had alleged that even though they denied the accusations, they were taken to an academy, where they were beaten with rods and sticks. Anuj later succumbed to his injuries.