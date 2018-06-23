Migrant anxiety, lifestyle change among reasons for gangrape in Delhi: Panel

The report stated that at a macro level, rural to urban migration and sudden disruption of “familiar ways of living” disturb young people, especially men. The report stated that at a macro level, rural to urban migration and sudden disruption of “familiar ways of living” disturb young people, especially men.

Migrant men being “othered” by insiders; their inability to distinguish public roles of city women from that of rural women; use of “misogynist” language, gestures, jokes — these are some of the many reasons cited in a report on the increasing incidents of gangrapes in Delhi. It was released to the public on Friday.

“There is considerable anxiety among migrants at being ‘othered’ by insiders. This feeling is further heightened by the inability to comprehend the starkly different public roles that women play in city, in sharp contrast with rural areas… The use of misogynist language, gestures and jokes within the group creates an ambience of violence and intolerance. Such behaviour is often rewarded socially, making violence acceptable. This could perhaps be one of the many reasons for increasing incidents of gangrapes and groups engaging in violence against women in public spheres of Delhi,” said the report.

Titled “Women’s Safety in the National Capital Territory of India”, the report was prepared by a six-member panel, constituted by the L-G in March last year to study and analyse issues related to safety of women.

The panel comprised Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Baniwal; Professor Krishna Menon of Ambedkar University; Professor Pamela Singla of Delhi University; psychiatrist Nimesh Desai, among others.

“Unemployment in the city creates a sense of isolation and powerlessness… This is exacerbated by constant exposure to an unattainable lifestyle, as well as violence in the community, (and) the media that many young in the city consume,” said the report.

As per NCRB data, 17,104 incidents of crime against women were reported in the city in 2015, of which 1,893 were rape cases and 5,367 assaults on women. Some of the initiatives suggested to tackle the situation include:

– Delhi Police to be sensitised to the legal, social, psychological, infrastructural dimensions of the issue of violence against women in public spaces.

– After dark, a “between stops” programme could be introduced in public buses, where women could ask for the bus to be stopped closer to their home and not only at prescribed bus stops.

