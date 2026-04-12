‘His friends should have tried to save him’: He might have been manipulated to visit the area near the pit, says Harshit’s mother

Noida student death case has taken a serious turn after the victim’s mother alleged that her son’s friends failed to save him and may have manipulated him into visiting the waterlogged pit. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Alleging that the friends of Harshit Bhatt, a third-year Physical Education student at Amity University – who drowned on Wednesday after entering a waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 94 – did not try to save him, his mother claimed on Saturday that he might have been “manipulated” into visiting the area near the pit.

The mother, Deepmala, spoke to mediapersons at her home in Ghaziabad a day after the Sector 126 police station booked for murder the three friends – Krish, Himanshu and Vyas – who were with Harshit when he died.

While she alleged that the blame for the incident has been shifted on the Noida administration “to save the three boys”, she also blamed the administration for not deploying a security guard near the pit.