‘His friends should have tried to save him’: He might have been manipulated to visit the area near the pit, says Harshit’s mother

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Alleging that the friends of Harshit Bhatt, a third-year Physical Education student at Amity University – who drowned on Wednesday after entering a waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 94 – did not try to save him, his mother claimed on Saturday that he might have been “manipulated” into visiting the area near the pit.
The mother, Deepmala, spoke to mediapersons at her home in Ghaziabad a day after the Sector 126 police station booked for murder the three friends – Krish, Himanshu and Vyas – who were with Harshit when he died.
While she alleged that the blame for the incident has been shifted on the Noida administration “to save the three boys”, she also blamed the administration for not deploying a security guard near the pit.
“The blame has been shifted on to the administration to save these three boys. I did not get any call from the police or the college. They told me that my son’s phone was locked… The three boys should have called me, and also tried to save my son. I doubt them. My son might have been manipulated to visit the spot,” she said.
Alleging that her son’s body had bruise marks, Deepmala said, “He had bruises all over his body. I spoke to my son in the morning. He had asked me to prepare his favorite food. In the evening, he texted me that he will come home a little late…”
“His friends told me that he was drunk but the post-mortem report does not say that. I want to know why they took my son to the pit and what happened there,” she added. The Noida Police had earlier said that they recovered beer bottles from the spot.
Meanwhile, while requesting for a fair probe, Deepmala urged the administration to fill up all open pits in the area.
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