Mid-entry registrations underway at DU, vacancies still available in some courses

With registrations for the mid-entry scheme for Delhi University admissions underway, several seats are still available for science courses and those such as Home Science and Journalism.

Candidates will find openings in science courses in several colleges. For instance, even a prominent North Campus college like Hansraj still has several seats vacant in its Botany, Electronics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Geology, Zoology, and B.Sc. programme courses.

There are also several seats available in the B.Com. courses in many of the lesser-known colleges. For example, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has 9 unreserved seats, Bharati College has 10, Mata Sundri College for Women has 11 and Swami Shraddhanand College has 20.

The highest number of seats appear to remain vacant in Home Science courses. Lady Irwin College has 95 vacant seats across all categories in B.Sc (Pass) Home Science and 56 in B.Sc (Hons) Home Science and the Institute of Home Economics has 142 in B.Sc (Pass) Home Science.

There are also multiple vacant seats in journalism courses, particularly in Hindi Patrakarita and in Hindi and Sanskrit courses.

At the end of the second round of seat allocations, around 64,000 students had been admitted to the university.

Candidates now have till Monday to re-order their preferences if they want to go for allocations under the third round. During this same window, DU has provided a ‘mid-entry’ provision for fresh applicants who either failed to apply on DU’s admission portal or failed to complete Phase 2 which required them to select their programmes of choice and list their preferences.