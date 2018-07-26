Mid-day meals: 37 samples below mark

As per government norms, mid-day meals for primary school students should have a calorie content of 450 and protein content of 12 grams (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/File) As per government norms, mid-day meals for primary school students should have a calorie content of 450 and protein content of 12 grams (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/File)

Thirty-seven food samples collected from mid-day meals served in North Corporation schools in 2017-18 were below the specified calorie and protein content, as per figures from the civic body. In 2016-17, 33 samples did not meet the required standards. The North body had sent 371 samples for testing in 2017-18, while 242 were sent the year before.

Referring to the figures during the standing committee meeting Wednesday, the opposition alleged corruption in the distribution of mid-day meals.

Leader of Congress Mukesh Goyal said, “Children are not getting food as per the nutrition level recommended by the government. Officials must tell us where the money is going. ”

As per figures, Rs 44.17 crore has been spent on meals in the past three years. The data also shows that 3.28 lakh children were provided food, while only 2.78 lakh children are enrolled in the corporation’s 765 schools.

A senior North corporation official, however, said they deducted pay of those agencies found serving food that did not meet nutritional levels.

As per government norms, mid-day meals for primary school students should have a calorie content of 450 and protein content of 12 grams.

