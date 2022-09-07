Microbrewery approved, Delhi govt wants people to move to ‘soft liquor’

Delhi’s Excise Department said Tuesday that revenue of Rs 269 crore has been generated in the six days since the old excise policy came into force on September 1.

At present, 350 liquor shops — run by the government — are open in the city. 150 more are expected to open soon and licenses have been granted.

The now-scrapped Excise policy had made a major change in revenue collection models, with a hefty license fee — ranging from Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore — to be paid upfront monthly to the government and the revenue from VAT being reduced.

“Rs. 269 crore excise revenue has been collected as on date under the current regime in which sales are being undertaken through Government Companies / Cooperative Society since September 1. In addition to this, revenue, as VAT on liquor sales, of proportionate value will also be received. In its endeavour to encourage people to move towards soft liquor – microbreweries, draught beer and wine and beer shops will be encouraged by the Government. One microbrewery has been approved and four more are in the pipeline. Five premier wine and beer shops will be opened by the corporations in partnership with Delhi Metro. Two applications of Draught beer have also been received,” officials said.