scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Microbrewery approved, Delhi govt wants people to move to ‘soft liquor’

At present, 350 liquor shops — run by the government — are open in the city. 150 more are expected to open soon and licenses have been granted.

The now-scrapped Excise policy had made a major change in revenue collection models, with a hefty license fee — ranging from Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore — to be paid upfront monthly to the government and the revenue from VAT being reduced. (Representational image)

Delhi’s Excise Department said Tuesday that revenue of Rs 269 crore has been generated in the six days since the old excise policy came into force on September 1.

At present, 350 liquor shops — run by the government — are open in the city. 150 more are expected to open soon and licenses have been granted.

The now-scrapped Excise policy had made a major change in revenue collection models, with a hefty license fee — ranging from Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore — to be paid upfront monthly to the government and the revenue from VAT being reduced.

More from Delhi

“Rs. 269 crore excise revenue has been collected as on date under the current regime in which sales are being undertaken through Government Companies / Cooperative Society since September 1. In addition to this, revenue, as VAT on liquor sales, of proportionate value will also be received. In its endeavour to encourage people to move towards soft liquor – microbreweries, draught beer and wine and beer shops will be encouraged by the Government. One microbrewery has been approved and four more are in the pipeline. Five premier wine and beer shops will be opened by the corporations in partnership with Delhi Metro. Two applications of Draught beer have also been received,” officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:08:29 am
Next Story

Maheep Kapoor massages Ranveer Kapoor’s foot on Fabulous Lives, netizens call it ‘most awkward bit of reality TV ever’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement