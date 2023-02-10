scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

MHA nod to regularisation of 4,500 NDMC employees

Kejriwal had written to the Union Home Minister in March 2022 as well, according to the communication. The employees have met the CM in the past requesting regularisation of their jobs.

NDMC, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), NDMC employees, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsEarlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting regularisation of around 4,500 employees of the NDMC.
Listen to this article
MHA nod to regularisation of 4,500 NDMC employees
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Regularisation of jobs of around 4,500 regular muster roll (RMR) employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been cleared by the Union Home Ministry.

In 2019, the NDMC had passed a proposal to regularise these jobs and the proposal was then sent to the Union Ministry.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting regularisation of around 4,500 employees of the NDMC. According to a release issued, Kejriwal “had also urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the recruitment rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to regular muster roll (RMR) employees of NDMC. He had also pointed out that the proposal for approval of draft recruitment rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC had been sent to the MHA vide letter dated 25.09.2020 after approval from NDMC council in its meeting on August 4, 2020.”

Kejriwal had written to the Union Home Minister in March 2022 as well, according to the communication. The employees have met the CM in the past requesting regularisation of their jobs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
More from Delhi

The CM has received a letter from the Union Home Minister, informing him about the regularisation, the communication added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 02:04 IST
Next Story

Chhattisgarh: Villager killed in firing between security forces and Maoists

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close