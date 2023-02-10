MHA nod to regularisation of 4,500 NDMC employees

Regularisation of jobs of around 4,500 regular muster roll (RMR) employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been cleared by the Union Home Ministry.

In 2019, the NDMC had passed a proposal to regularise these jobs and the proposal was then sent to the Union Ministry.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting regularisation of around 4,500 employees of the NDMC. According to a release issued, Kejriwal “had also urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the recruitment rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to regular muster roll (RMR) employees of NDMC. He had also pointed out that the proposal for approval of draft recruitment rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC had been sent to the MHA vide letter dated 25.09.2020 after approval from NDMC council in its meeting on August 4, 2020.”

Kejriwal had written to the Union Home Minister in March 2022 as well, according to the communication. The employees have met the CM in the past requesting regularisation of their jobs.

The CM has received a letter from the Union Home Minister, informing him about the regularisation, the communication added.