Hours before CJP’s Delhi protest, Home Ministry flags ‘grave law-order’ implications

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the rejection rests on procedural non-compliance and on compliance with the binding directions of the Supreme Court (File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has flagged grave law and order implications over the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on October 10, noting that the Delhi Police has categorically rejected the party’s request and that the proposed assembly stands prohibited.

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the rejection rests on procedural non-compliance and on compliance with the binding directions of the Supreme Court in W.P. (C) No. 1153 of 2017 dated 23.07.2018, which mandate adherence to established protocols governing assemblies in the area.

The letter cites a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions by the CJP and its supporting parties, organisations and individuals. “Past mobilisations from different states into Delhi have resulted in significant disruptions of public order and damage to public property/ private property,” it said.