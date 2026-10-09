Hours before CJP’s Delhi protest, Home Ministry flags ‘grave law-order’ implications

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the rejection rests on procedural non-compliance and on compliance with the binding directions of the Supreme Court (File)
The Ministry of Home Affairs has flagged grave law and order implications over the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on October 10, noting that the Delhi Police has categorically rejected the party’s request and that the proposed assembly stands prohibited.
In a letter to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the rejection rests on procedural non-compliance and on compliance with the binding directions of the Supreme Court in W.P. (C) No. 1153 of 2017 dated 23.07.2018, which mandate adherence to established protocols governing assemblies in the area.
The letter cites a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions by the CJP and its supporting parties, organisations and individuals. “Past mobilisations from different states into Delhi have resulted in significant disruptions of public order and damage to public property/ private property,” it said.
The MHA in their communication also refers to credible intelligence inputs that, despite the formal prohibition communicated to the CJP, the party and its supporting parties intend to disobey statutory orders and attempt an unauthorized entry from various States/UT of India into Delhi to disturb public peace and order.
“To pre-empt any breach of public tranquility and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all States/UTs have been directed to coordinate with the Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures within the broad statutory and operational framework of the law,” it said.
The MHA further directed that continuous and real-time intelligence sharing be maintained between State and UTs intelligence agencies, border transit authorities and the Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action.
Describing the maintenance of law and order and public order as a non-negotiable constitutional imperative, the communication solicits strict and uncompromising execution of the directions to uphold the rule of law.
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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Branch on Thursday evening sought detailed information from all States/UTs on the mobilisation, saying the inputs sought in an earlier communication remain still awaited/incomplete. The earlier communication was sent on October 5.
In a communication, the Special Branch asked for updated information on ten specific points. The police have sought the names, profiles and contact details of state-level coordinators and key functionaries involved in the mobilisation, details of organisations, associations, student and youth bodies, unions and other groups extending support or solidarity to the CJP, and an estimated number of participants and supporters likely to travel to Delhi, including a district-wise breakup where available.
“Also sought are the proposed date and time of departure, routes and expected date and time of arrival in Delhi/NCR, the mode of transportation – trains, buses, private or hired vehicles, air travel – with approximate numbers; and details of accommodation and halt points, camps, dharamshala, hostels, guest houses, hotels or other places of stay in Delhi and the NCR,” an official said, citing from the letter.
In their communication, they also asked for details of preparatory meetings, demonstrations, social media campaigns, fundraising, mobilisation and other related activities planned or conducted, and the likely participation of influential personalities, activists, student and youth leaders, social media influencers, public figures and other prominent individuals.
“They have also asked for any other relevant input concerning th
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More