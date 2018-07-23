MG Road sex racket bust: Gurgaon residents seek action against pubs

Commissioner of Police, KK Rao, said action is being taken to curb illegal activities. (Representational) Commissioner of Police, KK Rao, said action is being taken to curb illegal activities. (Representational)

Following the arrest of four persons involved in an alleged sex racket, running out of a club in JMD mall last week, residents of Gurgaon’s MG Road took to the streets Sunday. Holding candles, they called for action against pubs located inside malls, which have allegedly emerged as “hubs for drugs and prostitution”.

“Those of us who are in our 30s and 40s remember what MG Road once was, famous for malls where everyone could go with their families. This is no longer the case. Now it is so unsafe in the evenings that even people who live within walking distance of the malls prefer to go to Sector 29 or Cyber Hub,” said Umesh Gupta, president of the DLF 2 RWA.

Commissioner of Police, KK Rao, said action is being taken to curb illegal activities: “Over the last 15-20 days, checkpoints were being placed and patrolling increased to curb the activities. We carried out raids at some outlets. So far, cases have been registered against three outlets.”

In addition, the protesters demanded either a complete removal of hawkers, who add to the chaos on the roads, and have allegedly “also started dealing in drugs because of the money”, or for the creation of a separate “hawker zone”.

Parking of vehicles outside the mall, many of which are used by drivers and passengers for “consuming liquor”, was another factor against which residents spoke strongly.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App