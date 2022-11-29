scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Metro would not decrease number of cars, making such vehicles expensive like Singapore can: SC

In Singapore, a car is an expensive treasure and a prospective buyer has to secure certificates of entitlement (COE) in a bid as per media reports, one of the tenders for COE bids for a mid-sized sedan had cost around USD 30,000.

delhi supreme court, indian expressSupreme Court of India (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday did not agree to the submissions of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd that the metro would encourage citizens not to use cars, saying this is not the correct “extrapolation” and making cars “uneconomical” like Singapore may work.

In Singapore, a car is an expensive treasure and a prospective buyer has to secure certificates of entitlement (COE) in a bid as per media reports, one of the tenders for COE bids for a mid-sized sedan had cost around USD 30,000.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha permitted the MMRCL to pursue its plea with the relevant authority for felling 84 trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for constructing train ramps at its car shed project.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the MMRCL, listed out the benefits and the impact of the metro rail project saying the carbon emission, due to less vehicular traffic, would come down.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...Premium
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...

Above 13 lakh passengers may travel through the metro and may lead to ease in traffic situation, lesser number of cars, fuel consumption and air pollution, he said, adding that every day, nine persons die in train accidents in Mumbai.

“Rate of growth of cars will keep on increasing. People will continue having cars. See what happened in Delhi. You have the peripheral way but that does not mean that the city will get de-clogged,” the CJI observed.

More from Delhi

“The extrapolation that the people will stop driving cars, fuel consumption will go down. It does not help. Reduction happens when you do something like Singapore – make it so uneconomical to have cars,” Justice Chandrachud said.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 09:58:57 pm
Next Story

‘Serious’ attacking issue not just down to strikers, Mexico coach says

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close