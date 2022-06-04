Metro takes cognizance after woman alleges sexual harassment at station

After a young woman was allegedly sexually harassed at a Metro station Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement stating that it has “taken up the issue with the security agencies” concerned. CCTV footage has already been shared with police who are actively pursuing the case further, it added.

In a series of tweets, the woman said she was travelling on the Yellow Line when a man approached her and asked for help with an address. The woman said she then got down at a station and while she was trying to book a cab from the platform, the man approached her again. He then exposed himself, she alleged.

Following her tweets, the DMRC issued a statement on Twitter emphasising its “zero-tolerance for any act amounting to indecent behaviour and sexual harassment”.

“… In the context of the recent incident…, we have already taken up the issue with the security agencies concerned. Delhi Police has already taken cognizance of the complaint and is investigating the matter… The Delhi Metro premises and trains are covered by CCTV cameras at multiple locations,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Police said officers were sent to her home and her statement was recorded. “She ran away and approached a policeman (CISF) passing by, who directed her to a CISF personnel and she was taken to the CCTV control room where the incident was noticeable. This incident came to the notice of Delhi Police, when the complainant posted… on social media around midnight. She was immediately approached for contact details… A case has been registered under applicable IPC sections,” said Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP, Railways, who is presently looking after the work of DCP, Metro.

The woman, however, alleged that neither the “policeman on the platform nor others in the CCTV control room helped her”.

“The entire incident was captured on camera but we saw him get into a different train and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said that I should’ve created a scene and there was nothing they could do since he had managed to leave,” she claimed in her tweet.

On this, a senior Delhi Police officer said the incident was neither reported by the complainant nor did security personnel at the station escalate the matter to them.

A senior Central Industrial Security Force official said the woman approached a personnel from the force, who helped her identify the accused from CCTV footage. However, by that time the accused had already fled. Police said he was seen boarding a train towards Gurgaon.