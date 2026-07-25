Metro stations shut again, roads closed, markets see heavy dip in footfall

The impact of the CJP protest is spreading beyond Connaught Place, with traders across Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Janpath and Palika Bazaar reporting a sharp drop in footfall, as closed Metro stations and traffic restrictions keep shoppers away.

For the third consecutive day on Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation kept 17 stations in Central Delhi closed from 7.30 am. They included Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate and Khan Market. New Delhi Metro station was later added to the list before entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat were reopened in the evening. Fifteen stations, however, remained shut until further orders.

A day after most shops, restaurants and offices in Connaught Place shut in the evening, traders at Sarojini Nagar said they may also pull down shutters early from Saturday if the protest continues at Jantar Mantar.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, said they will take a final call on the matter on Saturday. “We will take a call tomorrow if the CJP protest continues. As of now, we have told the shopkeepers that if they want, they can shut their shops early,” he added.

Many shopkeepers closed their shops by 7 pm at Sarojini Nagar market, he further said.

According to Randhawa, in the last few days, business at the market has seen a dip of nearly 70%. “The situation will worsen if the protest continues because a large number of customers take the Metro to come to the market. With Metro stations closed and traffic jams across the area, customers are simply not coming,” he added.

Connaught Place is not faring any better.

Manpreet Singh, who runs Zen Restaurant, said the parking area outside his restaurant, which usually sees around 500 cars, has seen barely 30-40 vehicles over the last few days.

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“Business is down 95%. People are scared of getting stuck in traffic because roads are being closed without prior information,” he said, adding that congestion around Jantar Mantar had worsened because of barricades, security deployment and vehicles parked along the roads.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, estimated that businesses in Connaught Place were operating at only about 25% of capacity. “Usually, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the best days for us, but today has been the worst, with people not coming to Connaught Place at all,” he said.

“Our staff has to walk long distances to reach the stores,” he added.

Traders said nearby markets, including Gole Market, Yusuf Zai Market, Janpath and shops near Indian Oil Bhawan, had also witnessed a sharp decline in customers.

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Even the posh lanes of Khan Market are witnessing significantly less footfall. “People are scared… when roads will be blocked,” said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association. He estimated that stores were making only about 25% of their usual sales.

In Chandni Chowk, traders claimed daily footfall had fallen from around 1.5 lakh to about 50,000.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, said, “We urge the government either to earmark a separate venue for the protest or restrict the number of protesters. Traders have placed orders for new stock and have payments to make, but transportation disruptions and traffic congestion have severely affected business.”

“The wedding season is approaching and business will be severely affected if the protest continues. We will soon write to the Prime Minister, the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister raising the issue,” he added.