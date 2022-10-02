scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Delhi Metro to suspend services between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector-21 till 2 pm today

When the train services resumes at 2 pm, passengers travelling along the Blue Line from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector-21 will have to change trains at the Yamuna Bank metro station.

The change in service is due to scheduled track maintenance between the Yamuna Bank and Akshardham stations on the Blue Line, the DMRC said. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Direct metro train services in Delhi from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector-21 will not be available till 2 pm today.

The trains will operate in two loops during this period – from Dwarka Sector-21 to Yamuna Bank and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City.

The change in service is due to scheduled track maintenance between the Yamuna Bank and Akshardham stations on the Blue Line, the DMRC said.

Train services from Dwarka Sector-21 to Vaishali will run normally, according to a communication from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC).

The Blue Line from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector-21 covers 55 km and has a total of 50 stations.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 10:29:13 am
