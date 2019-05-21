Metro services affected on Yellow Line due to technical snag

Services were disrupted on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on Tuesday morning around 9:32 am due to the breakdown of Overhead wire (OHE), reported by a train as it approached Sultanpur Metro station (from Badli), leading to tripping of power supply in this section.

As a result, the passengers from two trains- one in the section between Qutab Minar & Chattarpur and the other in the section between Chattarpur and Sultanpur had to be deboarded. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

Due to the snag, commuters had a hard time reaching their destination and many passengers were stranded at the Qutub Minar station.

“Due to a technical snag at Chattarpur, train services have been affected on the Yellow Line. The issue is being rectified,” a senior DMRC official said.

Trains are being run in following loops temporarily — between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar. While train services are being run between Samaypur Badli and Qutab Minar section at a frequency of around 3 minutes, Sultanpur-HUDA City Centre section has a train after every 8 minutes.

DMRC has also introduced feeder buses in this section to provide relief to the commuters by connecting this missing link as the OHE repair work is carried out simultaneously in the affected section.