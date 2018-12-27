Delhi Metro lost over 2 lakh daily commuters in 2017-18, shows annual report

Delhi Metro lost around 2.23 lakh daily commuters in 2017-18 as compared to the previous year, according to the Delhi Metro’s annual report — reflecting the dip in ridership post last year’s double phase fare hike.

According to the report, the Metro’s daily average ridership was 25.38 lakh in 2017-18, against 27.61 lakh in 2016-17. The post-fare hike daily ridership was lesser than 2015-16, when the Metro carried 25.90 lakh commuters daily.

Delhi Metro had hiked its fares twice last year, in May and October, leading to a massive crash in ridership, as accessed through multiple RTI applications. Over the months, ridership has picked up a little, owing to the launch of newer sections, but continues to be in the 25 lakh bracket.