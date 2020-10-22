Metro line connecting Jewar and Delhi airports to finish by 2024

Once the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district is ready, it will be directly connected to the Delhi Airport via Metro, said officials of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Passengers can expect to travel from one airport to the other in two-and-a-half hours whereas those travelling from South Delhi to Jewar can expect to cover the distance in one-and-a-half hours once the link is ready.

RITES Limited, a Government of India enterprise, had submitted three different proposals to link the upcoming Jewar Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport last year.

The plan selected by YEIDA involves three stages: Constructing a 20-km line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, which is already being undertaken by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC); a 15-km proposed extension from Tughlakabad to Noida Sector 142 on the Aqua line; and finally, a 35.6-km line between Knowledge Park and Jewar Airport. Passengers will have to change twice on this 82-km journey, at Noida Sector 142 and Knowledge Park II.

The line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad is a part of DMRC’s Phase IV while construction of the other two corridors, currently handled by YEIDA, is estimated at Rs 8,248 crore.

The last and longest leg of the journey that starts at Knowledge Park II and ends in Jewar Airport is expected to cost Rs 5,708 crore and will have 25 stops.

“The proposed Metro will run from Aerocity, pass Tughlakabad, Noida and Greater Noida, and then head to Jewar. Hence, travelling from one airport to the other will be significantly easier,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA. The airport and the Metro link are expected to be ready by 2024.

The Jewar Airport is expected to decongest Indira Gandhi International Airport, while providing easy access to areas such as Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Mathura, and Agra.

“The project has been approved by the government, and estimates have been sent for approval. Once the funding pattern has been decided, work will start soon,” Singh said. “The benefits of the project are manifold. It is not only connecting one airport to the other but also makes travel easier for those travelling from airport to Noida or South Delhi to Greater Noida.”

He also said that even though the journey will terminate at Jewar, it will provide easy accessibility to a number of state highways and expressways and will make travel easier and shorter for those travelling from NCR to areas such as Rajasthan, Agra, and Mathura.

