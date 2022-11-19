scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Metro extension between Huda City Centre and Cyber City in Gurgaon approved by PIB: Haryana chief secy

The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said the proposed metro line will cover the entire city of Gurgaon. He also applauded efforts of HMRTC team for getting the project cleared from PIB

The route is expected to have 27 elevated stations between Huda City Centre and Cyber City, including a spur to the Dwarka expressway. (File)

Haryana chief secretary Friday said the Public Investment Board (PIB), Government of India, has cleared the 28.8-km-long proposed metro connectivity route between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurgaon.

The route is expected to have 27 elevated stations between Huda City Centre and Cyber City, including a spur to the Dwarka expressway.

The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, said this while reviewing the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) at the 50th meeting of Board of Directors in Chandigarh.

He said the proposed metro line will cover the entire city of Gurgaon. He also applauded efforts of HMRTC team for getting the project cleared from PIB.

He added that the metro corridor would provide an efficient and environment friendly transport system to the people of Gurgaon and its vicinity and it will help the students, women, working class and office going persons.

The chief secretary further said metro connectivity between Rezangla Chowk and Sector-21 Dwarka has already been approved by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and is being further sent to Government of India for approval. “It will also give seamless connectivity from Gurgaon to IGI Airport,” he added.

Progress regarding the Passenger Rapid Transport (PRT) project pod cars to connect from Old Domestic Terminal, Chandigarh to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Terminal was extensively reviewed and the chief secretary directed officials to expedite the project on ground.

He said that on the revenue front, Gurgaon Metro has shown its outstanding performance in this financial year as compared to last year. It has earned Rs 21.6 crore up to October 2022 in comparison to last year earning of Rs 3.84 crore. The earnings from fare and non-fare revenues have enhanced through increase in ridership as well as commercial activities with an enhanced percentage of 230 per cent in financial performance. The daily ridership has grown from 8,500 per day to 40,000 per day, he said.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 08:57:37 am
Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

