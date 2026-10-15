Metro curbs on police instructions; DMRC tells Supreme Court; offers ‘unconditional apology’ on contempt notice

Stating that restrictions were imposed on entry and exit at Metro stations on October 10 during protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the instructions of the Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that there was no blanket shutdown and tendered its “unconditional apology” on a contempt notice issued by the top court.

In an affidavit, DMRC Chairperson D Thara said the corporation had complied with the SC’s October 9 order “in letter and spirit”.

On October 9, the SC had directed the Centre to ensure there was no “complete prohibition” on the movement of Metro and other trains coming to Delhi on October 10, saying authorities could not bring everything to a halt.

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Maintaining that extry exit restrictions were placed in some stations “pursuant to the assessment of the law enforcement agencies and in accordance with their directions”, DMRC said on Wednesday that there was “no curtailment or cancellation of Metro train services” and no reduction in the total number of train trips.

A total of 271 trains operated, completing all 4,157 scheduled trips on October 10, it added.

After the October 9 order, which followed petitions challenging the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations, the number of affected stations was reduced to 45, the affidavit said. On the Delhi Police’s instructions, all these stations were opened by 10 pm on October 10, it added.

The DMRC said this continued until it received another communication from the police on October 12 directing the closure of entry and exit at six stations between 6 am and 4 pm. The restrictions were subsequently extended until 5 pm, it added.

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According to the affidavit, “total number of commuters who travelled on the Metro network during its operational hours” on October 10 “was approximately 32 lakh… slightly lower than the ridership… approximately 58 lakh pasengers on a normal second Saturday”.

It added that entry and exit regulations were restricted to only 45 out of the 303 stations, accounting for only 15% of the entire network. “Over 85% of the network (258 stations) remained fully operational, accessible, and functional for commuters.”

The DMTC said that 14 key interchange stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Hauz Khas, continued to provide uninterrupted interchange facilities.

It further said that “this reduction may be attributed to the protest, which appears to have prompted a large number of commuters to refrain from travelling and, consequently, from undertaking their usual daily activities or attending to their business or private employment”.

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It said the “allegation of a complete, blanket shutdown is demonstrably refuted by the petitioner’s own admissions in the contempt petition”. The affidavit said that passenger movement at sensitive stations such as GTB Nagar and Vishwavidyalaya was regulated rather than completely stopped. At Vishwavidyalaya, exit gates remained operational, while Gate 3 at GTB Nagar was kept open to facilitate passenger exits, it added.

The DMRC further said that its official social social nedia handles on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn gave regular updates on planned regulations. Announcements were also made from the Operations Control Centre and train operators, and advisory signboards at station gates, it added.

On October 11, the court had said the petitioners had made out a prima facie case of contempt and sought a response from the DMRC.