Metro account attached over ‘non-payment of property tax’

A Dehi Metro bank account was attached due to alleged non-payment of Rs 1.83 crore property tax on Friday, North civic body Standing Committee leader Veena Virmani said.

A senior official of the North civic body’s property tax department has said the account, with a bank in Connaught Place, was attached based on the request of the civic body, allegedly because the DMRC has not paid the amount due for years, despite repeated requests.

“We had also got an account in Chandni Chowk attached a couple of months ago, but found that there was no balance in it. We hope we will be able to recover the money now,” he claimed. He said that once the account is attached, the bank gives some time to the agency to respond or deposit the money, failing which the amount is to be deducted and transferred to the department.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), when contacted, said they are not aware of any such development. “However, the issue of payment of property tax is currently under review. DMRC was paying the property tax for its property development activities as per a memorandum of understanding with MCD. After the trifurcation of the MCD, there have been certain issues regarding the rate of payment of property tax by DMRC. Efforts are being made to resolve these issues and arrive at an agreement,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is facing a financial crisis with a budget deficit of Rs 1,583 crore, is owed over Rs 1,000 crore in property tax by several agencies, such as the DDA, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, an Air Force Station in Delhi, Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation, and Northern Railways, the official said.

The North Corporation attached 648 bank accounts and 670 properties between April and October this year for not paying property tax. The civic body will soon be intensifying its drive and will demand attachment of property tax of bigger defaulters, he said. “The Northern Railways has to pay Rs 17 crore to us while DSIIDC has to pay over Rs 18 crore,” the official claimed. In the audit report of the North MCD, it was observed that over Rs 250 crore in property tax was yet to be paid as of March 2017. As many as 17,183 properties, out of 21,912 under North DMC’s jurisdiction, are yet to pay.

“A concrete plan of action needs to be put in place to recover outstanding dues from owners of properties. A huge amount of municipal revenue is involved, which can strengthen the financial position of the corporation to enable it to provide better facilities to citizens,” the report had said.

When contacted, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said the property tax pertains mostly to vacant lands. “Our stand is that we don’t use these lands for profit purposes, so we cannot pay as much tax as they are demanding. The urban development ministry is a facilitator in this case and has asked us to pay a particular amount, but it cannot be as much as they are saying,” Kapoor said. DSIIDC officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment. A Northern Railways spokesperson said, “We will inquire and certainly want to pay if their claims are right.”