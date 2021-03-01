Metres away from home, woman stabbed to death in snatching bid; two arrested

CCTV footage shows a man following Simran Kaur, who is carrying her child, and her mother

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a snatching bid in Northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Saturday night — metres away from her home. Police have arrested the accused and his accomplice on charges of murder.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when the woman, Simran Kaur, was returning home from the market with her mother and two-year-old daughter. While a police post is situated 100 metres from the spot, family members claimed no personnel were there. Police denied the claim.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man following Kaur, who is carrying her child, and her mother Mamta. The accused, who can be seen walking slightly behind them, tries to snatch Kaur’s chain. The child falls on the road and Kaur and her mother chase the snatcher. But he stabs Kaur and manages to escape. A security guard runs after him but he flees with his accomplice waiting nearby on a scooter.

Neighbours rushed Kaur to a hospital, where she died during treatment. Police said the accused stabbed her twice in the chest.

The accused, Md Aquibul (22) and Sheikh Fardeen (19), were arrested by the Special Staff of Northwest district on Sunday evening after investigators used CCTV footage to trace the red scooter on which they escaped.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “We received a PCR call at 9.48 pm about the incident. The woman was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We found that the accused followed the women and one of them attempted to snatch the chain. When the victim resisted and tried to catch him, he stabbed her and fled on a scooter. Identities of the suspects were established using technical and manual surveillance. Raids were conducted at various places and the two accused, Aquibul and Fardeen, residents of Jahangirpuri, were arrested. The weapon of offence and their scooter has been seized.”