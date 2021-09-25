Met him earlier this month, he promised would be home soon, says gangster Gogi’s mother

Under a blue tent, people sat huddled in slain gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi‘s house in Alipur. The silence was occasionally interrupted by news bulletins playing on mobile phones, describing Friday’s shootout at Rohini court where the gangster was killed.

In the main compound, Gogi’s mother Parmeshwari sat surrounded by women from the family, waiting for his remains to arrive.

She said the last time she met him was in jail, during the first week of September. He asked about her health and promised he would return home soon. She said he did not have any apprehensions that he could be harmed, and alleged that her son had been killed as part of a “conspiracy”.

She also claimed that a close aide of her son had told her last month that “Dilli wale maarenge Jitender ko (People from Delhi will kill Jitender)”.

Local police and the CRPF were deployed in heavy numbers at the village as the post-mortem began on Saturday morning in Dr Ambedkar Hospital. The road leading to the mortuary was blocked, with thorough police checking in place.

With the body yet to reach the home by evening, the family became restless. “However he was, whatever he did, we just want the body. It is our right,” said his mother.