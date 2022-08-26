scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mess inspection: Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to five hostels at AIIMS

Ranjit Singh, designated officer with the food safety department, said the mess facility at many of the hostels did not have a licence, and hostel mess no. 7 showed the license of hostel mess no. 12.

The Delhi government’s food safety department visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus and issued show-cause notices to five hostels after inspecting the mess in each.

The Delhi government’s food safety department on Thursday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus and issued show-cause notices to five hostels after inspecting the mess in each.

According to an official, a team of six food safety officers collected samples of food items from the mess at each of the hostels and sent them for inspection.

Ranjit Singh, designated officer with the food safety department, said that during the inspection it was found that the mess facility at many of the hostels did not have a licence, and hostel mess no. 7 showed the license of hostel mess no. 12. “We have issued show-cause notices to five of the hostels and an improvement notice to two,” he added. The inspection went on till late in the evening.

Singh said they planned the visit to the institute after the Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS highlighted the issue on social media. The samples will be sent to the laboratory for quality testing on Friday and improvement notices are also likely to be issued to several of the hostels, giving them a period of two weeks to bring the kitchens up to the mark.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

The inspection found that in most of the kitchens, the food was kept in containers without lids, there were uncovered garbage bins, and the raw materials were not stored properly. Some of the kitchens did not have separate areas for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

According to resident doctors, the mess facilities at these hostels have been functioning in unhygienic conditions for the last two years. “We have made several complaints to higher authorities against the mess vendors. A number of them do not have proper licences and there has been no audit by the institute,” said Dr Jaswant Jangra, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association.

More from Delhi

The Delhi government’s food safety department keeps surveillance over the market by organising surprise inspections, raids of food establishments and drawing samples of such food articles to check if they are adulterated, substandard or misbranded. In case of samples not conforming to the standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act rules and regulations, prosecution and penalty proceedings are launched.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:25:13 am
Next Story

‘Don’t comment without homework’. ‘Why feel bad?’: Kejriwal vs Himanta on Assam schools

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act
PM security breach

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement