‘Mere statement by CM not enforceable in law’: Delhi HC overturns 2021 order

The Delhi HC’s ruling will effectively impact landlords, who, in light of the court’s ruling, cannot be allowed to recover the rent for the period when the migrant tenants could not move out due to Covid and did not have means to pay their dues.

Can an assurance made by a Chief Minister in a press conference in the absence of written policy be enforceable in law? No, ruled the Delhi High Court on Monday as it overturned a 2021 order by a single-judge bench.

A division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla — ruling on a Delhi government’s appeal against the July 22, 2021, order — said that it cannot “compel performance” of an assurance given by a Chief Minister and no direction “could be issued to enforce the statement.”

“A mere statement made by the Chief Minister would not be enforceable in law, even if the citizens to whom it was made believed it to be so,” ruled the bench on Monday. However, the bench also noted that a statement made by an elected representative, “such as the CM, on a public podium” cannot be “lightly dismissed” as “merely” a “statement made by a politician”.