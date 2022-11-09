‘Mere absence of medical evidence does not mean sexual assault did not occur’: Delhi HC upholds 10-year RI to man

The Delhi High Court recently upheld a trial court order sentencing a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2014.

A single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav in his judgment of November 1 held that the “mere absence of any medical evidence in the MLC, showing signs of sexual assault, injuries either externally or internally, does not lead to the automatic inference that the accused has not committed forcible sexual intercourse”.

The high court further held that the testimony of the minor girl was corroborated by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report which had left no doubt that the man had committed the offence for which he was charged. The high court also observed that although there were minor contradictions in the testimony of the minor girl, the same does not suggest that the prosecution’s case is false.

“The prosecution has been successful in proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt…There are no major inconsistencies between the witness testimonies of the prosecution being the mother of the victim, the father of the victim and the victim herself and the prosecution case is further strengthened by virtue of the medical evidence,” the high court held.

The man had challenged the trial court’s judgment of March 28, 2017, convicting him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and the sentencing order of March 30, 2017, awarding 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to the prosecution, on March 14, 2014, when the girl was on her way to a public toilet in the evening, the man caught her hand, took her to a jhuggi (slum dwelling) gagging her mouth with his hand and sexually assaulted her after which she became unconscious. A case was registered against him under the charges of kidnapping and aggravated penetrative assault. Twenty witnesses were examined during the trial, including the victim and her parents.

The high court examined the testimony of the child before the trial court and held that her testimony about the incident is “consistent throughout in describing what the accused had done to her as well as the place of occurrence”. It was also observed that her testimony was corroborated by her parents’ testimonies that they saw the man standing outside the said house while they were out looking for their daughter. “They, in their statements, deposed that on seeing them, the accused fled, the jhuggi was bolted from inside, and after opening the door, they found the child victim lying unconscious on the floor of the jhuggi,” the high court observed.

The high court rejected the argument of the man that the medical report of the minor girl did not disclose any evidence of sexual intercourse proving that she was not sexually assaulted, relying on a 2007 Supreme Court judgment which held that in such cases the “oral testimony of the prosecutrix, when found to be cogent and convincing, has to be accepted”.

The high court also examined the FSL report which found the man’s DNA on the minor’s body as well as on her clothes and items seized from the place of occurrence. The high court rejected the allegation that the semen samples were not preserved or were tampered with, observing that there was nothing on record to indicate any motive or manipulation of the samples in any manner. The court also observed that in case the samples had been rendered unusable due to improper preservation, the FSL report would not have given a conclusive finding.

Dismissing the appeal, the high court held that the prosecution’s case had been proved “beyond reasonable doubt” and did not find ground to interfere with the judgment of the trial court.