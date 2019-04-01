Delhi: Mercury set to rise this week

Light rain on Saturday evening helped Delhi cool down a little on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Advertising

On Saturday, the temperature touched 39.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal and the hottest March day in nine years. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The city is expected to see a further dip in temperatures, aided by strong surface winds on Monday. The temperature is expected to be between 33 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Starting Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the coming week will see temperatures soar again, with no chance of rains. ens