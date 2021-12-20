Mercury plummets, scaling up vaccination, Christmas round the corner: Delhi in Photos

At the Yamuna river on Monday. Delhi witnessed ‘cold wave’ conditions Monday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which was five degrees below the normal. The weather station at Lodhi Road, which saw a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, also recorded a ‘cold wave’, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)