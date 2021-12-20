scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
Mercury plummets, scaling up vaccination, Christmas round the corner: Delhi in Photos

Amid the Omicron scare, Delhi's 11 districts are scaling up vaccination as well as testing.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 7:28:01 pm
At the Yamuna river on Monday. Delhi witnessed ‘cold wave’ conditions Monday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which was five degrees below the normal. The weather station at Lodhi Road, which saw a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, also recorded a ‘cold wave’, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
At a Covid vaccination centre in Laxmi Nagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Amid the Omicron scare, Delhi’s 11 districts are scaling up vaccination as well as testing. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Christmas decorations at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) A limited gathering will be allowed for the Midnight Mass on Christmas Day. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

