Mercury may dip as light showers expected in Delhi on Sunday

The Met department expects rains to continue till Thursday in Delhi.

Light-to-moderate rainfall coupled with strong winds is expected in Delhi on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

With monsoon expected to arrive around June 15 in the city, the IMD expects cloudy skies and light showers till Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Sunday was 23.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum is set to be 35 degrees Celsius.

Mercury is expected to dip further due to the rain. On Monday, the maximum is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius, which will further go down to 33 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year, monsoon is expected to arrive about two weeks from its usual date of onset on June 27.

Meteorological conditions that are favouring early advance of monsoon include a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal, an east-west trough running from south Punjab to the centre of the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, strong southwesterly winds along the west coast and an off-shore trough off the west coast.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), at 89, improved to the satisfactory category on Sunday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board informed.

It is expected to remain in the satisfactory category for the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.