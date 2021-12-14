Mercury dips in city, so do dengue cases

No fresh dengue deaths have been reported in Delhi while the number of cases also saw a downturn, with 285 fresh cases being reported in the last week, as per the civic body report.

Senior health officials said this downturn is due to a dip in temperature, which has limited the breeding of mosquitoes.

The number of cases in the week before the last was 699.

Dr Arun Yadav, a senior doctor at Hindu Rao Hospital, said that once the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius, then breeding slows. Cases in the hospital have also decreased, he added.

The minimum temperature in the capital has been below 10 degrees Celsius since December 9.

The total number of cases reported so far is 9,260 while 15 people have died, which is the highest in the past four years.

A senior SDMC official said though the cases are decreasing, people should still be cautious and check stagnant water in their vicinity for mosquito breeding.