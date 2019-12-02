Delhi: Mercury dips below 10°C for first time

“The main factor was the dip in wind speed, which was recorded between 4 kmph and 10 kmph. A slight increase in expected in the coming two days with speed forecast to be between 5kmph and 18 kmph,” an IMD official said. “The main factor was the dip in wind speed, which was recorded between 4 kmph and 10 kmph. A slight increase in expected in the coming two days with speed forecast to be between 5kmph and 18 kmph,” an IMD official said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius Sunday, a degree below normal, and is expected to dip further during the week. The city recorded the highest average minimum temperature in November in nine years at 15 degrees Celsius, as opposed to a normal of 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Officials said frequent western disturbances and cloud cover was the main reason for this. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, the temperature is expected to be within the range of 24 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius for the coming week and moderate winds are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures have been dipping in the hills north of Delhi and IMD officials said its impact will be felt in Delhi in the form of cold winds.

“The impact of the sudden dip in temperatures and snow in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be felt in Delhi in the form of cold winds during the week. Fog is expected to return on Wednesday. The city is not expected to see any rain for at least a week,” an IMD official said. The air quality on Sunday, meanwhile, dipped from ‘moderate’ on Saturday to ‘poor’.

