Mercury dips as Delhi records moderate level rainfall: IMD

A tree got uprooted due to strong winds and fell down on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg near Delhi Congress office on early Tuesday morning. (ANI)

Delhi witnessed strong winds and moderate-intensity rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday morning under the influence of a Western Disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded 16 mm of rainfall from around midnight till the early morning hours, causing the minimum temperature to dip to 17.9 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

As per IMD records, the all-time lowest minimum temperature record for the month of June is 18 degrees Celsius recorded on June 17, 2006.

While the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 16 mm of rain till around 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Lodhi Road observatory recorded 13.2 mm, west Delhi’s Palam 16 mm and south Delhi’s Ayanagar 7 mm.

Light rain or thundershowers are forecast in the city on Tuesday with strong winds of about 40 kmph. “Very light rain or thundershowers” are also likely on Wednesday, and thunder and lightning are expected on Thursday, as per the IMD.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees on Tuesday, 36 degrees on Wednesday and 37 degrees on Thursday. It is expected to rise to 40 degrees by June 7.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Tuesday morning with a reading of 126, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI is forecast to improve and remain in moderate to satisfactory category for the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.