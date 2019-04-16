Mercury breaches 40°C mark but some relief soon

For the first time this season, the temperature in the capital touched the 40-degree mark Monday. The maximum temperature was three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature at 25.5 degrees Celsius was five degrees above normal. Relief, however, is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, the city will see a dust storm accompanied by squall or hail. Strong winds — up to 60 kilometres per hour — are also expected in the evening. “Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky. The temperature is expected to be between 36 and 28 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

A western disturbance, which is expected to bring rain to parts of Himachal Pradesh, is behind the sudden change in temperature. Thundershowers are also expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

While readings at the Safdarjung observatory are considered official for the whole city, other parts were hotter on Monday. At the Ridge, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 41.2 degrees Celsius at Palam.

According to the IMD forecast, Delhi will see a dip in temperatures till Friday, after which temperatures will soar again. “Minimum temperatures are expected to rise over the next couple of days because of an expected cloud cover. Thursday is expected to see light rain,” the official said.