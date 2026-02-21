Speeding Mercedes overturns after hitting divider in Gurgaon, driver suffers minor injuries: Police

Locals gathered at the spot following the crash, leading to brief traffic disruption. (Express photo)

A Mercedes, which was allegedly speeding, overturned on the Old Railway Road in Gurgaon after crashing into a divider early Friday morning, said police. The driver, a resident of Delhi, sustained minor injuries in the incident and the vehicle was extensively damaged, officers added.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6 am in front of Prem Mandir on the Old Railway Road.

Rajesh Godara, the driver and a resident of Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, was on his way to to his home in Bharthal after visiting a relative in Gurgaon, according to police. Godara told police that he lost control when a man suddenly crossed the road near Prem Mandir. In an attempt to avoid hitting him, he swerved sharply, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn.