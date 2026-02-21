Speeding Mercedes overturns after hitting divider in Gurgaon, driver suffers minor injuries: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Mercedes, which was allegedly speeding, overturned on the Old Railway Road in Gurgaon after crashing into a divider early Friday morning, said police. The driver, a resident of Delhi, sustained minor injuries in the incident and the vehicle was extensively damaged, officers added.
According to the police, the accident took place around 6 am in front of Prem Mandir on the Old Railway Road.
Rajesh Godara, the driver and a resident of Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, was on his way to to his home in Bharthal after visiting a relative in Gurgaon, according to police. Godara told police that he lost control when a man suddenly crossed the road near Prem Mandir. In an attempt to avoid hitting him, he swerved sharply, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn.
Locals gathered at the spot following the crash, leading to brief traffic disruption.
Preliminary investigation by police indicate that over-speeding was the primary cause of the accident.
The incident comes about three months after a 23-year-old man, who worked at a restaurant, was killed and two of his colleagues were injured after they were allegedly hit by a Mercedes G-Wagon car near Ambience Mall in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The accused, identified as Shivam, was returning home from his own wedding, along with his wife and elder brother, when he lost control of the vehicle. Shivam was later arrested.
