Mercedes accident throws 2 families in turmoil: ‘He was first to attend college’

Omi Solanki, father of 19-year-old Krishan, who died in a road accident in the Delhi Cantt on Saturday morning, still remembers their last conversation. “We last spoke to him on Friday night. He said he was with his friends and they would drop him to our house. He was excited to be with his friends and attend a wedding after so long. It was the last call. My son was a hardworking student… In our family, he was the first to go to a college,” said Omi.

Krishan Solanki (19) and Vinod Kumar (22) were in a Mercedes vehicle with three other friends when it allegedly rammed into a stationary truck. They died at the spot while their friends were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. All five live in Palam.

Delhi Police said they have detained a suspect and are questioning him.

Krishan was pursuing his graduation from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. His younger brother Mohit (18) said, “Bhaiya had told us he was going to a wedding. He went in a different car. He had called me and showed me photos and videos from the wedding. He wanted to study more and start his own business. I was shocked when I heard about the incident. I went to the spot but could only find a damaged car. My brother died before anyone could save him.”

Krishan’s friend, Vinod, also studied at a private college in Delhi while simultaneously running a property business. Vinod’s family said he was the only earning member, and bought the luxury vehicle with his savings three months ago.

“He told us that he was going to a wedding in Faridabad with his friends. He was a careful driver. During the lockdown, we faced losses in the business but he kept working and supported the family. He was doing well and got married last year. We were proud of him. Now, it’s just my wife and our daughter-in-law. We feel lonely because he was the pillar of this house,” said Ashok Kumar, Vinod’s father, who used to be a DTC bus driver.

DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma had said after the accident that the five friends were coming back home from a wedding when their car crashed into the truck. The three injured victims — Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj — are aged between 19 and 21. The accused truck driver had managed to flee after the incident but was eventually nabbed by police.