Mention halal or jhatka: EDMC asks east Delhi food outlets to specify type of meat on boards

All restaurants and eateries in east Delhi will have to put up prominent boards, specifying if they are serving halal or jhatka meat. The East Corporation’s standing committee Thursday passed a resolution stating that it will be mandatory for all east Delhi restaurants to display a written message on the same. BJP-ruled EDMC’s standing committee chairman Satyapal said, “There are several Hindus who do not eat halal meat. The decision has been taken to ensure that their religious sentiments are not hurt.”

He added that the resolution has been passed by the standing committee, and is awaiting approval from the house and the commissioner before it becomes a rule.

The civic body issues health licences, mandatory for running eateries and restaurants in the capital. It also has the power to issue challans or seal restaurants, if they violate the health norms. BJP councillor from Dallupura and standing committee member, Rajeev Kumar, moved the resolution and said, “There are several eateries in east Delhi that serve meat, but do not specify the type. Several Hindus and Sikhs live in East Delhi and their religion does not allow them to eat halal meat.” He said that while raw meat sellers display the same, those selling cooked meat do not do so.

Leader of opposition and AAP leader, Kuldeep Kumar, said, “It is good, as people will know what they are eating. But it also shows the BJP’s bankruptcy with their idea of development… The focus of the standing committee should be initiating developmental programmes to overcome financial crisis.”

Managing committee member of the National Restaurants Association, Riaz Amlani, said, “While transparency is always good, these things are better left for restaurants to decide because it is a matter of dietary preferences and not dietary health… The religious angle is something I would not wish to comment upon.”

