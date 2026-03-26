‘Mentally unfit’, upset due to ‘personal reasons’: Why West Bengal man made ‘death threat’ to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

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The West Bengal resident who allegedly sent a death threat to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary is “mentally unfit” and was “upset” due to personal reasons, said the Delhi Police, which is probing the case, on Wednesday.
Police said they apprehended him on Monday but later allowed him to go after assessing his mental condition, adding that he has no prior criminal record.
Police said Chaudhary’s personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah, claimed he received a call from an unknown number around 11 am on March 18. Shah said the caller threatened to kill Chaudhary, who currently serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.
According to police, the caller identified himself as a resident of West Bengal’s Murshidabad. “Based on technical evidence, the Delhi Police managed to trace him to Murshidabad and a team was sent. He was later verified by the Delhi Police and other security agencies, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police source said.
According to the police source, the man, aged 34, used to work as a construction labourer but is currently unemployed. He had separated from his wife a few years ago and remained upset due to personal reasons.
During questioning, police said he admitted that he did not even know Chaudhary. While surfing the internet, he came across Chaudhary’s official tour plan and obtained the contact number of his PA from it. “He then made the call without even realising what he was doing,” an official source said.
People in his village told the Delhi Police team that he would often indulge in saying absurd things to anyone.
In the complaint that was lodged at Delhi’s Tughlak Road Police Station, Shah had claimed the caller shared a copy of the minister’s official tour plan, accompanied by a threatening note that read, “shoot him.” The caller also shared a location and multiple voice messages, all containing repeated death threats.
“The caller allegedly referred to documents sent via WhatsApp and mentioned the use of weapons such as an MP5, claiming these would be used to carry out the attack. The call was abruptly disconnected shortly afterwards,” the complaint alleged.
When contacted again, the caller allegedly claimed his “higher command” provided him the tour programme, further deepening concerns about the source of the sensitive information, it added.
The complaint also mentioned that unknown individuals were reportedly conducting surveillance on Chaudhary’s house.
“Approximately three days prior to the incident, a white Maruti Suzuki Swift with tinted windows was reportedly seen parked near the residence for an extended period between 9 pm and 10 pm. Occupants of the vehicle were allegedly observing the property, raising suspicions of premeditated activity,” it added.
Police had verified claims that someone had allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of Chaudhary’s house. During the investigation, it was found that the man had nothing to do with it though the police are still verifying claims.
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