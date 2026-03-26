‘Mentally unfit’, upset due to ‘personal reasons’: Why West Bengal man made ‘death threat’ to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

The West Bengal resident who allegedly sent a death threat to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary is “mentally unfit” and was “upset” due to personal reasons, said the Delhi Police, which is probing the case, on Wednesday.

Police said they apprehended him on Monday but later allowed him to go after assessing his mental condition, adding that he has no prior criminal record.

Police said Chaudhary’s personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah, claimed he received a call from an unknown number around 11 am on March 18. Shah said the caller threatened to kill Chaudhary, who currently serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.