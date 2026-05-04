Mentally ill man suspected of being a thief beaten to death in Ghaziabad; 1 arrested

Station House Officer (SHO), Khoda, Naresh Kumar Sharma, told The Indian Express that the accused was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly assaulting and beating to death a man with a mental health condition, after the latter wandered into a residential area and was wrongly identified as a thief, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Ankit Yadav, had thrown the body outside Noida’s Post Graduate Institute of Child Health Hospital and had been absconding since April 27.

Station House Officer (SHO), Khoda, Naresh Kumar Sharma, told The Indian Express that the accused was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

“We began investigating after we were informed by the Noida Police that they had found an unidentified body near the PGI Child Health Hospital. We found that the deceased, Vinod, was mentally ill and had left his home around midnight without informing anyone and reached Saraswati Vihar. Later, he was mistaken as a thief and was beaten by the accused,” the SHO said.