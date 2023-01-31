Mentally challenged man calls police, threatens to kill Delhi CM Kejriwal

A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly called the police and threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said Tuesday. The man has been traced but has not been arrested yet.

According to the police, the man called the police control room late on Monday and threatened to kill the chief minister over the phone. DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said, “We received a PCR call about the incident around 12.05 am. The caller was soon identified and caught. We haven’t arrested him as he’s mentally challenged. The matter is being investigated”.

Sources said the man works as a nursing orderly at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre in Delhi Gate. He is currently undergoing treatment at another clinic.

When asked about the man’s job, Singh said they will check with the hospital and don’t have information yet. “We don’t know why they hired him when he’s undergoing treatment…” said the police.

The police are also inquiring about the reason behind his call to issue the death threat against Kejriwal.