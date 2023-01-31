scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Mentally challenged man calls police, threatens to kill Delhi CM Kejriwal

According to the police, the man called the police control room late on Monday and threatened to kill the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the phone.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)
Listen to this article
Mentally challenged man calls police, threatens to kill Delhi CM Kejriwal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly called the police and threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said Tuesday. The man has been traced but has not been arrested yet.

According to the police, the man called the police control room late on Monday and threatened to kill the chief minister over the phone. DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said, “We received a PCR call about the incident around 12.05 am. The caller was soon identified and caught. We haven’t arrested him as he’s mentally challenged. The matter is being investigated”.

Sources said the man works as a nursing orderly at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre in Delhi Gate. He is currently undergoing treatment at another clinic.

When asked about the man’s job, Singh said they will check with the hospital and don’t have information yet. “We don’t know why they hired him when he’s undergoing treatment…” said the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
More from Delhi

The police are also inquiring about the reason behind his call to issue the death threat against Kejriwal.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:43 IST
Next Story

Meet Monu Manesar, gau rakshak with govt backing, now named in murder complaint

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close