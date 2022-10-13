Mental health awareness, tackling exam stress on agenda for next week at Delhi govt schools

The government schools in Delhi are observing a Mental Health Week this week with a special focus on “combatting exam stress”.

This week-long focus on mental health awareness began October 10 and will continue till October 15. Among the activities that have already been conducted are assembly addresses on “prioritizing mental health” and screening of films on the subject of mental health for all students.

In the days ahead, the students of classes IX to XII will take part in sessions on “Opening up of self” to share their thoughts on exams, subjects and school. The teachers and members of the School Management Committee will also attend the zonal level camps and workshops on Mental Wellbeing.

“Considering the misconceptions, myths, taboos and stigma surrounding mental health issues, people often suffer in silence and don’t seek treatment for their conditions. Mental health awareness is an important initiative to improve understanding and acceptance of mental health conditions. This may help to increase willingness to take treatment and counselling for those who need it. Hence, it is of utmost importance to spread awareness about the topic of Mental Health especially keeping in mind the havoc creative by recent COVID-19 pandemic,” states a circular on the activities issued by the Educational Vocational Guidance Bureau of the Directorate of Education.