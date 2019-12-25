Men who stole ‘100 cars’ from Delhi held

Two men who claimed to have lifted over 100 cars around Delhi have been arrested, police said Tuesday. (Representational Image) Two men who claimed to have lifted over 100 cars around Delhi have been arrested, police said Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Two men who claimed to have lifted over 100 cars around Delhi have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Arif (42), the prime accused, who was referred to as ‘Doraemon’ by gang members (reportedly because of his appearance), was caught in a stolen Toyota Innova near Govindpuri Metro Station on December 10, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested. During questioning, Arif told the police about his associate, Kishan Gopal (49), who was arrested from Rajasthan.

A team of officers, including inspector Bal Krishan Badola and sub-inspector Manmeet Malik, along with police personnel from Okhla Industrial Area, were deployed to trace auto-lifters in the area and check with criminals who were out on bail.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East), said, “We have recovered 11 cars stolen by the gang from different areas. Prior to the theft, Arif would identify vehicles declared as ‘total loss’ by insurance companies. He would purchase the vehicle and its documents, and later dispose of the vehicle while retaining its documents. He would then steal a vehicle of the same make and colour and replace the number plate and chassis number, giving it the identity of the old car to avoid suspicion, and get a registered car.”

The accused lifted cars such as Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta, Honda City, etc.

A senior police officer said, “The companies thought Arif was a scrap dealer and sold the cars along with the documents. The accused not only used the car’s documents to steal a similar one, but also sold the old car’s spare parts at Kabadi Market in Meerut to earn more money.”

Police said the accused have been lifting cars for 10-12 years.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App