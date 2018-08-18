Men who claimed attack on Umar Khalid fail to surrender

The two men identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal. The two men identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal.

Two men who allegedly claimed to have attacked JNU student Umar Khalid in a video, and said that they would “surrender” at the residence of Sikh revolutionary Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha in Sarabha village of Ludhiana on Friday noon, did not show up.

The two men, who identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, had said in the video that the attack on Khalid outside Constitution Club was an Independence Day gift from them to the people of the country. On Friday, teams from Delhi and Ludhiana rural police waited for them. At least 30 policemen from Delhi, including a SWAT team, were in Ludhiana. Police confirmed that the two men, from Haryana, did not surrender Friday.

Ludhiana rural SSP Varinder Singh Brar said the force will be kept deployed at the village so that they can nab them if they turn up around midnight. “Some officers from Delhi Police have returned and some will stay back.” Meanwhile, several Left-leaning students’ and labour unions sat outside Sarabha’s home, a heritage property maintained by the state tourism and culture department.

Carrying flags and sticks, the unions said that the attackers would not be allowed to surrender at Sarabha’s home and misuse his name. The memorial home opens at 9 am and closes at 5.30 pm for visitors.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App