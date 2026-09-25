Followed by men who tried to pull me, friend into car: Hindu College student alleges

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Police said the car allegedly involved in the incident has been traced and that an FIR has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiSep 25, 2026 06:11 AM IST
Hindu College, DU Hindu College, Hindu College student alleges harassment, DU Hindu College student alleges harassment, delhi university, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs The FIR has been registered under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.
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Amid growing concerns over women’s safety in the Capital, a postgraduate student of Delhi University’s Hindu College has alleged that a group of men in a car followed her and her friend, while also attempting to pull them into the vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Police said the car allegedly involved in the incident has been traced and that an FIR has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

As per a video posted on social media by the complainant, the first-year master’s student said she and her friend were walking when a white car approached them.

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The men inside allegedly passed comments at the two women. When they objected, the men allegedly abused them and began following them, she said. As per police, the car was being driven by one Naman, a Delhi University student, and two to three other people were accompanying him at the time of the alleged incident.

The student further alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped their vehicle and attempted to pull them inside.

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The men fled after her friend began recording the car, she claimed. The student also alleged that the two women approached three police stations over nearly four hours before their complaint was registered. They were initially told that the matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of the police station concerned, she alleged.

Police said they are looking into the allegation regarding the delay and the women’s visits to multiple police stations.

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“Police… traced the car allegedly used in the incident,” DCP (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the  Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.

 

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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