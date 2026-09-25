Followed by men who tried to pull me, friend into car: Hindu College student alleges

The FIR has been registered under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.

Amid growing concerns over women’s safety in the Capital, a postgraduate student of Delhi University’s Hindu College has alleged that a group of men in a car followed her and her friend, while also attempting to pull them into the vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Police said the car allegedly involved in the incident has been traced and that an FIR has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

As per a video posted on social media by the complainant, the first-year master’s student said she and her friend were walking when a white car approached them.