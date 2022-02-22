Three men posing as Delhi cops kidnap student, arrested

A 19-year-old student was rescued after he was allegedly kidnapped by three men who posed as police officers. Police on Tuesday said they have arrested the three accused.

Last week on Friday, the student was out walking near a mosque in Jaitpur when the accused, who claimed they were policemen, approached him and said he had committed theft. The student got scared as the accused threatened to arrest him in Janakpuri. The men then took the student to Lohiya Pul area and called his aunt, who he lives with.

The man’s aunt informed police that she received a call from the accused, who said they had kidnapped her nephew and demanded Rs 2 lakh as ransom else they threatened to harm him.

A case of kidnapping was registered, and a team started looking for the accused and the man. A senior police officer said, “We sent the team to lay a trap at Lohiya Pul, Jaitpur. The woman was sent in an autorickshaw with the ransom amount to the spot.”

When one of the kidnappers came to the spot, the woman handed over the bag to him. Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “We immediately rushed to apprehend the man and rescue the victim. The other two accused, who were on a bike, fled the spot.”

The accused, Sajid (27), was questioned and he said he worked as a carpenter and wanted to make a quick buck. He followed the student after he left his home. Sajid revealed the names of his associates.

Police said they conducted several raids in and around Delhi and arrested Vakil (27) and Taibhar Ali (49) from their residence in Loni. The two were caught with the ransom amount and have been booked for kidnapping.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had recently lost their jobs and wanted to earn money. They created fake police IDs online and decided to kidnap the student.