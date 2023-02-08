scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Wearing police uniforms, 4 men steal Rs 34 lakh from shop employee in Delhi

A man who works in a shop dealing with the exchange of old and torn currency was returning after collecting a parcel with new currency notes when he was allegedly duped, the police said.

The DCP said that the complainant had around Rs 34 lakh in five plastic bags without any bill or proof.

Four men posing as police officers allegedly stole around Rs 34 lakh from an employee of a shop in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi on Monday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Surya Pratap Singh filed a complaint saying he was an employee at P D Gupta and Sons in Karol Bagh, a shop engaged in the business of exchanging old and torn currency.

On February 6 at around 12.30 PM, Singh said he went to Gokhale Market to collect a parcel that contained new currency notes. After collecting five bags, he was returning to his shop in an e-rickshaw when near Bharat Petroleum, the vehicle was stopped by four men wearing police uniforms, he said in his complaint.

Also Read |Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

“They enquired about the plastic bags and asked to produce a bill and a copy of the GST bill but the driver and the complainant could not produce the same. So the accused kept the bags in their car and asked them to come to Rohini Police Station to settle the matter,” the DCP said.

The accused allegedly took the complainant in their car and when they reached near Wazirabad flyover, they dropped him and asked him to call his owner. He made a call after discovering that the money was gone. The DCP said that the complainant had around Rs 34 lakh in five plastic bags without any bill or proof.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged and an investigation is going on, the police said.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 12:53 IST
