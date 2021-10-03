Four men planning to eliminate ‘rival gangsters’ behind Gogi’s murder arrested: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four associates of deceased gangster Jitender Gogi who were planning to ‘eliminate’ rival gangsters who were behind Gogi’s murder at Rohini district court last week.

On Saturday, a team of Special Cell arrested the four men from Pul Prahladpur and recovered nine pistols from their possession. Police said the assailants were driving a Baleno car and tried escaping by firing at the police team, but were overpowered.

Also Read | Watch video of Delhi court shootout that left gangster Gogi dead

The accused, Anuj (23), Harsh (22), Sagar Rana (24), and Sumit (26), were carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh. Police said they are involved in over 15 murder cases.

According to police, the assailants worked under the directions of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Ashok Pradhan. They were called to Delhi to allegedly kill Tillu Tajpuriya, the gangster who police believe planned Gogi’s murder from inside Mandoli jail.

Tillu had allegedly sent two members of his gang dressed as lawyers to Rohini court to kill Gogi; the assailants were gunned down by police. Tillu is now on police remand.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “Our team was tracking movements of the members of Gogi’s gang and other gangs. On Friday, we received inputs that four assailants will come to Delhi and that they were planning to kill Tillu and his close associates Vishal Maan, Monu Bajitpuriya, and Naresh Tajpuriya.”

Police said most of these gangsters operate from jail or foreign locations.

One of the accused, Anuj, is involved in over seven murder cases. In March this year, Anuj and his associates helped Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja escape from police custody at GTB hospital. Last year, he allegedly killed the son of a Delhi Police personnel. Police said he is involved in several cases of extortion and firing. He had also allegedly opened fire outside the house of the Assistant Superintendent of Tihar last month.

His associate Sagar Rana worked under the directions of gangster Goldie Brar, who is allegedly hiding in Canada. Sagar is involved in cases of firing, double murder, extortion, attempt to rape and robbery.

The other two men are also involved in such cases and are wanted criminals in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, said police.