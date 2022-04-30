Four men break into elderly woman’s home in Delhi’s Anand Lok, tie her up, flee with jewellery worth Rs 4 crore

Four unidentified men allegedly broke into a 68-year-old woman’s house in South Delhi’s Anand Lok, robbed her jewellery worth Rs 4 crore at knife point, and tied her legs before fleeing, said police on Saturday. No arrests have been made yet.

The incident took place around 3.30 am on Saturday. DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “We received a PCR call in the morning from a house in Anand Lok, Defence Colony. The complainant, Ritika (68), said she and her five-year-old granddaughter were sleeping on the ground floor while her children and other family members were on the first floor. Around 3.30 am, she found four persons in her room. They were looking for her almirah. When they saw she was awake, they asked her to keep quiet.”

The men allegedly broke the almirah and took jewellery worth Rs 3-4 crore, said police. Before leaving, they tied the woman’s legs with a cloth.

Family members said the old woman is in shock. They had gone out for dinner hours before the incident to celebrate Ritika’s birthday and returned home around 11 pm. The family runs an export business from Delhi and have been living in Anand Lok for years.

Sudhir Sabharwal, Ritika’s daughter’s father-in-law, said, “I went to meet Ritika ji and my bahu on Saturday morning. She didn’t speak much… She just told us that she was sleeping when these men came into her room… they had daggers and knives and threatened to kill them and even stab the child. Ritika ji kept quiet. They stole all her jewellery. Before leaving, they took her phone and tied her up.”

“The men seem to have first locked the rooms (from outside) on the first floor. They then went to the ground floor… After they left, Ritika screamed through the window. Their domestic help, who was sleeping on the second floor, woke up. He unlocked all rooms and helped Ritika. My bahu had come from Mumbai a few days ago to celebrate her mother’s birthday. Everyone is shocked…,” added Sabharwal.

According to police, the accused used house-breaking tools like pliers and screwdrivers to break into the house. “Fingerprints have been lifted from the spot. A team of the special staff and AATS is working on the case,” said the DCP.